Farmers protest, want transformers replaced

Amritsar, June 13
Farmers under the banner of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha staged a protest outside the Power Corporation office on Fatehgarh Churrian road demanding that all defunct transformers be replaced immediately.
The farmer union leaders also accused PSPCL employees of corrupt practices in lieu of providing even the basic services. Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala of the union said that residents are forced to pay for services which are the responsibility of the corporation.
He said that they have also demanded from the PSPCL to supply eight hours of power during the
daytime in paddy season. He said that they also brought the issue of loose electricity wires to notice as these are a cause of fire every year.
The farmers stated that power supply to the residential areas in villages is also erratic and they are forced to face long power cuts. Ajnala said that officials have assured them that all pending repair works in the rural areas would be completed on a priority basis.
With the paddy season at hand, the farmers also demanded that eight-hour power supply should be given in one go so that they can run their tube-wells.
