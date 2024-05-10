Farmers protesting cops’ excesses convert dharna into morcha

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 9

After three rounds of talks between the representatives of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, and police officials, deadlock continues to persist. As a result, the KMSC leaders declared that today’s dharna would be converted into an indefinite morcha against the administration. The farmer organisation has made arrangements for lodging and boarding at the dharna site.

The KMSC activists were staging dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) against the police atrocities in different villages of the district on Thursday.

Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, state president of KMSC, while addressing the gathering, condemned the police for its indifferent attitude towards the poor who were being made a victim by the leaders of the ruling party. Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra said that the organisation brought a number of issues relating to police atrocities to the notice of senior officials but the victims have not got justice. He said there was an issue in Rure Assal village where the police had not completed its investigation despite a period of one year. The KMSC leaders declared that the protesting activists would carry on their dharna till justice is assured to the victims in different cases.

