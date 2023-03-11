Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 10

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, in its move to remove the pre-paid electric system meters installed in the government institutions of the area, removed these in Ghasitpur and Suba Waring Singh villages here on Friday. The removed electric meters were deposited in the office of the SDO (Powercom) in Khadoor Sahib.

Besides, the KMSC warned Powercom officials against entering fields to install such meters in future otherwise teams of Powercom would be gheraoed and would not be allowed to install these prepaid meters with microchip technology.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president, KMSC, said a group of KMSC members, led by Iqbal Singh Kang, removed the meters from government school at Ghasitpur and Major Singh headed the team in Suba Waring Singh which removed the electric meters from the government school of the village.

Women activists of the KMSC too participated in the protest. Activists of the KMSC held rallies in the villages and called the people to stay united as the government was trying to hand over the work of power generation distribution system to private firms. The leaders said Powercom was a public property and it must be kept under the control of the public.