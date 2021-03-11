Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

Farmers in the district demanded canal water for irrigation of fields during the paddy season. Sarwan Singh Pandher, state general secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, said the government should reconsider its decision to plant paddy in the Majha area from June 26 for paddy transplantation. The decision has been made without consulting farmers.

“The government should come up with a solid policy for recharging groundwater. They have to assure canal water for irrigation of every field in the state so that the dependence of a farmer over groundwater decreases. The government should strengthen the canal system to get a permanent solution of water depletion,” said Pandher.

The union leaders demanded that the government should assure MSP on various oilseeds and pulses, so that farmers can be taken out of the wheat-paddy cycle. Direct financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre instead of Rs 1,500 should be provided to farmers for direct sowing of paddy.

Farmer leader Lakhwinder Singh Dala said the Aam Aadmi Party’s national spokesperson was spreading false propaganda in other states claiming to eradicate corruption in Punjab, while corruption on the ground was still there.

The KMSC has formed village-level committees in 20 villages of different zones in Tangra, Baba Bakala and other zones of the district.