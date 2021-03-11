Farmers seek permanent ownership rights for settlers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

A large number of farmers, including women led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), gheraoed the residence of Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal for ownership rights for settlers.

Despite the scorching heat, a massive gathering was organised in front of the house of Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at Jagdev Kalan, Amritsar, and thousands of farmers raised anti-government slogans.

Addressing the gathering, state general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said in 1947 after Independence, farmers levelled and cultivated barren land and then filled the country’s food bowl by producing foodgrains. But so far, those ‘settler’ farmers have not got permanent ownership rights of the land.”

Other union leaders including Gurbachan Singh Chabba, Ranjit Singh Klerbala, Jarmanjit Singh Bandala and Secretary Singh Kotla also addressed and criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government for not fulfilling the genuine demands of farmers.

Later in the evening, a meeting was held between leaders of the organisation and Additional Deputy Commissioner Ranbir Singh Mudhal. The ADC has called KMSC leaders for a meeting with Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at 4 pm on Friday to resolve the issues. Amandeep Kaur, Superintendent of Police (Rural), also assured farmer leaders that all demands related to the police administration would be resolved.

Union leaders are demanding from the government to constitute a law in the name of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in the Vidhan Sabha session to give permanent ownership rights to settlers. The price of low water crops should be announced as per the report of the Swaminathan Commission, discharge of poisonous water containing chemicals in rivers and canals should be stopped, cleaning of ponds should be done and rainwater should be preserved in villages.

District-level farmer leaders, including Gurlal Singh Mann, Baldev Singh Bagga, Baj Singh Sarangra, Kanwardlip Singh, Kuljit Singh Kale were also present.

Kawaljit Singh Vanchari, Dilbag Singh Khaparkheri, Angrej Singh Sansra, Charanjit Singh Safipur, Ajit Singh Thathian, Sukhdev Singh Chatiwind also addressed the gathering.