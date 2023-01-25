Farmers seek probe in sugar mill pollution

Tarn Taran, January 24
Leaders of various farmers unions affiliated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha have submitted a memorandum to the district administration. They have demanded a probe into complaints pertaining to the pollution caused by the Rana Sugar Mills, Lauhuka.
The unions have also demanded that the Cooperative Sugar Mills, Sheron, — which has been shut for several years — be reopened.
The memorandum was received by District Revenue Officer (DRO) Aditiya Gupta in the absence of the Deputy Commissioner.
Kaumi Kisan Union leader Tarsem Singh Lohar led the leaders of the farmers unions.
