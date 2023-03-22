Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 21

State leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, in a press statement issued here on Tuesday condemned the state government for suspending the internet services and terror created among people in the name of Amritpal Singh.

The leaders also demanded release of compensation for crop loss caused due to heavy rain, hailstorm and wind recently.

Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, president, and Rana Ranbir Singh Thatha, general secretary of the KMSC, alleged that the situation had been created to gain political mileage in the 2024 election.