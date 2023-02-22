Farmers stage dharna in front of SDM office in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 21

Activists of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, organised a dharna in front of the office of the local SDM here on Tuesday. They were protesting against encroachment of a major portion of the roadside outside the SDM office causing inconvenience to commuters.

Farmers and labourers from different villages of the tehsil (subdivision) participated in the dharna.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the KMSC, Fateh Singh, Nirvail Singh Bugha and Lakhwinder Singh Plasaur were among the others who addressed on the occasion. The speakers objected to encroachment outside the SDM office for over the last three years by tying rope around the road causing inconvenience to commuters.

The speakers alleged corruption was rife in the office of the tehsildar and the charges for the works to be done had gone up to 50 per cent.

They demanded better services to be provided by the Suvidha Kendra and removal of dry trees bent towards the road to prevent any untoward incident. Tehsildar Rakesh Garg assured the protesters of resolving all of their demands raised by them. The rope tied around the road was removed immediately to pacify the protesters.