Farmers stage dharna in Patti

Tarn Taran, September 13
The three-day round-the-clock dharna by the activists of different farmer unions affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha staged a protest in Patti in front of the residence of Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday.
The farmer unions laid stress on the demands of the flood-affected and flayed the Central and state governments for the problems afflicting them. Daljit Singh Dialpura, Balbir Singh Jhamka and other farmer leaders, while addressing the gathering, said that the AAP government in Punjab was refraining from speaking the truth in the release of compensation. The reality is that no compensation has been given to the flood-hit, they alleged. The farmer unions warned that if the problems of the flood-affected farmers are not redressed, they would be forced to intensify their agitation.
