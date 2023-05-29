Farmers threaten to revive stir against Centre

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

The farmers under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha today took out a bike rally in protest against the Central Government for failing to fulfill the demands raised during the agitation against the three controversial agriculture laws.

The protestors later reached the office of Lok Sabha member Gurjit Singh Aujla and submitted a charter of demands. The farmer leaders also demanded from the Congress MP to raise their issues in Parliament.

The farmer leaders also threatened to boycott those political leaders who hesitated in taking up their demand with the political parties. They also hinted that the agitation against the Centre could be revived if it failed to fulfill its promises on the basis of which the SKM had ended protest at the Delhi border.

The protesters were addressed by farmer leaders Lakhbir Singh Nizampura, Rattan Singh Randhawa, Jatinder Singh Chinna, Dhanwant Singh Khatraikalan, Balbir Singh Mudhal, Swinder Singh Meerakot and others.

Lakhbir Singh Nizampura said that the Central Government had failed to provide justice to the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He also complained that the government had not yet brought a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for different crops.