Farmers to get Rs 100/kg subsidy on maize seeds

Amritsar, July 2
In order to promote crop diversification and increase the area of land under maize crop cultivation, chief agriculture officer Tajinder Singh has instructed officials of the department to provide the necessary inputs and technical knowledge about maize cultivation to farmers at the ground-level so that more farmers can be motivated to grow the crop. He also asked the officials concerned to guide farmers as per the recommendations of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), regarding the use of seeds, fertilisers and good farm practices.
Tajinder visited maize demonstration fields at Rangarh village of Attari Block here on Tuesday and shared a few technical tips related to the cultivation of maize with the farmers. He added that this year the state government was going to give a subsidy to those farmers who grow maize. At a rate of Rs 100 per kg, a farmer will be able to avail subsidy for the seeds used in a maximum of five acres of land.
The subsidy is available only on varieties certified by the PAU like PMH 13, Advanta 9,293, Advanta 764, P 3,302, Lakshmi 333, DKC 9,106, 9,125, 9,144, PMH 2,255 etc. He said that 300 demonstration plots of maize would be sown across the district and farmers will be given assistance of Rs 6,000 per hectare as input costs.
Agriculture officer Attari Raman Kumar, Agriculture development officer Amardeep Singh, Agriculture extension officer Gurpreet Singh, Jaspal Singh and farmers Amandeep Singh, Manpeet Singh, Lovejit Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurlal Singh were present on the occasion.
