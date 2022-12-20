Farmers to gherao Gharinda police station tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 19

While expressing displeasure over the functioning of the Punjab Police and its alleged failure to maintain law and order, members of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Punjab, and Border Area Sangharsh Committee, today declared to gherao the Gharinda police station on Wednesday.

They alleged that the law and order situation in the holy city has been deteriorating with each passing day, while miscreants and criminal elements were committing crimes without fear of law. He said Attari sub-division alone had seen a sharp rise in the crime rate.

Rattan Singh Randhawa, a senior farmer leader, said a sense of insecurity had engulfed the residents of 37 villages in the sub-division. He said over 20 power transformers were stolen in Attari in the past few days, while unscrupulous elements were stealing buffaloes by breaking walls of the houses. He said a few days ago, an elderly man was kidnapped by his son and his accomplices over property dispute from the Atari Tehsil Office in broad daylight.

Another farmer leader, Mukhtar Singh Muhawa, while speaking on the occasion, said drug addiction in the border belt had gone out of control leading to a number of deaths, while robbers were striking at their will and snatching tractor trailers.