Farmers to march towards Parliament

Amritsar, March 16
The Jamhoori Kisan Sabha has denounced the Central Government for its failure to provide the MSP for all crops.
In a conference organised by the union here, the leaders of the union said the farmers would march towards the Parliament on March 20 to remind the government of its promises made to the farmers.
