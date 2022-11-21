Farmers to stage protest outside offices of DCs from Nov 26

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 20

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) today held a meeting to take stock of the preparations being made by its cadres in view of its plan to initiate protests outside the offices of the Deputy Commissioners from November 26.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said the protest would force the government to fulfil the promises which were pending. He said the government had failed to fulfil the promises made to the farming community.

Pandher also criticised the Chief Minister for his statements regarding the protesting unions stating that it was a manifestation of ruling class’ apathy towards the poor and downtrodden. He said when a government head fails to fulfil the promises he had made after accepting the demands he has no right to be in power.