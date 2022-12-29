Farmers told to use fertilisers as per PAU recommendations

Amritsar, December 28
The district agriculture department has asked farmers to use pesticides and fertilisers as per the recommendations of Punjab Agricultural University.
The experts stated that it had come to light some farmers use fertilizers in hope that it would increase the yield. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said, “The non-judicious use of fertilisers not only increases the input cost, but it can also have an adverse effect on the yield of the crop.” The PAU experts have recommended different quantities of various fertilisers on the basis of their research.
Dr Gill said that agriculture experts had held a meeting with the farmers during which they had suggested they prepare their own seeds for different crops instead of buying costly seeds from the market. He said that the department would provide all the necessary help and expert guidance to the farmers in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...