Farmers told to use fertilisers as per PAU recommendations

Amritsar, December 28

The district agriculture department has asked farmers to use pesticides and fertilisers as per the recommendations of Punjab Agricultural University.

The experts stated that it had come to light some farmers use fertilizers in hope that it would increase the yield. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said, “The non-judicious use of fertilisers not only increases the input cost, but it can also have an adverse effect on the yield of the crop.” The PAU experts have recommended different quantities of various fertilisers on the basis of their research.

Dr Gill said that agriculture experts had held a meeting with the farmers during which they had suggested they prepare their own seeds for different crops instead of buying costly seeds from the market. He said that the department would provide all the necessary help and expert guidance to the farmers in this regard.