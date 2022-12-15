Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Amritsar, December 14
The protest by farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee outside the deputy commissioner’s office here entered its 19th day on Wednesday.
Now, the farmer leaders have decided to intensify the protest by making toll plazas free for the general public from Thursday.
KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said 18 toll plazas in 10 districts would be made toll free from Thursday. “The government is pro-corporate and this is the reason why we have decided to make toll plazas free,” he said.
Though officials have verbally given their consent to the demands, they have not provided anything in writing. It shows that the intentions of the govt are not good. —Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary, KMSC
In Amritsar district, toll plazas at Kathunagal, Mannawala and Chiddan near Attari would be made free for the general public. In Tarn Taran district, toll plazas at Usma and Mannan village would be made free. The other districts in which protests at toll plazas would be held include Ferozepur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Moga and Fazilka. Pandher said the toll plazas in the remaining districts would be made free after mobilising the residents of these respective areas.
The KMSC leaders stated that the senior bureaucrats had earlier held a meeting with them on December 7 and assured to fulfil all demands put forward by the farmers. “Though officials have verbally given their consent to the demands, they have not provided anything in writing. It shows that the intentions of the govt are not good,” said Pandher.
Pandher said inflation and unemployment in the country is increasing and it has become difficult for the common people to manage their kitchen expenses. The KMSC leaders also criticised the state government for the poor law and order condition and sale of drugs. “A video of a police officer seeking bribe for allowing sale of drugs is being circulated and it shows no change in the police functioning,” he said.
