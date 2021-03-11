Farmers up in arms against dera management in Beas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

Farmers staged a protest against a dera management in Beas, nearly 44 km from here, for allegedly obstructing their way by erecting gates on Wednesday.

They also demanded to vacate 283 acres of panchayat land and removal of gates. Under the patronage of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), farmers staged a protest against the dera in Jodha village. A large number of farmers uprooted the gate and alleged that the dera had illegally occupied hundreds of acres of panchayat land and wanted to uproot farmers.

Charan Singh Kaler, KMSC president, Baba Bakala zone, said the land of about 20 farmers fall adjacent to the said dera. Daljit Singh’s 12 acres, Sham Singh’s four kanal and 13 marla land, four kanal each of Balwinder Singh and Jatinder Singh, Kanwaljit Kaur’s seven acres, besides seven acres each of Harbans Singh and Sardul Singh fall in Jodha village. Kaler alleged that the dera erected a gate to block the access of these farmers to their land.

He said the road from Jodha village to Darya Mand was 76 feet wide, which had been illegally occupied by the said dera. The agitating farmers lifted the protest after the assurance of Harkrishan Singh, DSP, Baba Bakala, that the gate would not be allowed to be erected at the village. Besides, all other issues will be resolved.

