Farmers urged to adhere to schedule for paddy transplant

Amritsar, June 8
The District Agriculture Department has asked farmers to follow the schedule earlier announced by the state government for manual transplantation of paddy.
As per the schedule, farmers in the district are allowed to transplant paddy after June 19. However, those having land across the border fencing with Pakistan are allowed to transplant paddy after June 10.
