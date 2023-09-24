Farmers warned against burning crop residue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 23

In order to check burning of crop residue in agricultural fields after harvesting of paddy crop, the district administration has announced that a monetary fine would be imposed on the erring farmers from this season.

As the paddy harvesting has already started in the district with farmers harvesting the basmati crop, the district administration has chalked out an elaborate plan to check burning of crop residue in agricultural fields.

As per the announcement of the district administration, the farmers would have to pay a fine of Rs 2,500 if they are caught burning crop residue on less than two acres.

In case of land from two acres to five acres, the violator would have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. For fields larger than five acres, the administration would charge an environmental compensation of Rs 15,000. The announcement has been made as per guidelines of the National Green Tribunal.

In a bid to motivate farmers, the administration has asked employees of different government departments to set an example by not burning the crop residue in their fields.

Chief agriculture officer Jatinder Singh Gill said they had started an awareness campaign to educate farmers about harms of stubble burning. He said awareness vans were presently deployed in Jandiala Guru, Tarsikka, Verka, Majitha, Rayya and Attari where harvesting had already begun.

He said awareness teams would visit every village of the district and educate farmers regarding the harms of burning crop stubble. To promote an alternative to the burning of the crop residue, the district administration has also approved distribution of 828 new machines for management of the stubble. Officials of the Agriculture Department said beneficiaries were selected through a draw of lots and given a time of 14 days to purchase these machines.