Farmers, workers hold protest outside DC office in Amritsar

Protesters outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 9

Members of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and activists of various central and state trade unions staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday against the violence in Manipur.

Talking about significance of choosing August 9 as the day of protest, communist leader Amarjit Asal said during the freedom struggle, the Quit India Movement had started on this day in 1942. He said in the present political scenario, there was a need to start another freedom movement.

The leaders said the government was trying to gag all voices of dissent and many social and political activists had been thrown behind bars without following due procedure of the law. The protesters demanded immediate resignation of Manipur Chief Minister.

They said all those behind violence in Manipur should be booked as per the law. The farmer leaders, including Lakhbir Singh Nizampura, Jagtar Singh Karampura, Kulwant Singh Bawa, Jatinder Singh Chinna and others, addressed the gathering.

Later, the protesters submitted a memorandum their demands at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Their demands include arrest of BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, immediate release of farmers held during the agitation against three agriculture laws, increase in minimum wages of skilled workers and purchase of all agricultural crops on the MSP.

#Manipur

