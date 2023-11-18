Fashion has power to tell stories, says Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

An ode to the craftsmanship and talent of weavers in the country, the annual extravaganza of FICCI FLO’s Amritsar chapter, Glitterati 5.0, was a star-studded affair as actor and fashion icon Karishma Kapoor walked the ramp in chic Amit Aggarwal creation. Hosted under the leadership of chairperson Himani Arora, the evening was an immersive experience, blending style, vogue and the rich tapestry of India’s artistic heritage.

The illustrious line-up of guests included the maestro of design, Amit Aggarwal, who has not just created a niche for himself on the global fashion map, but also become the most sought after brand by marrying innovation and technique with heritage. The stylish Karisma Kapoor was the showstopper for Aggarwal’s collection as she sashayed down the ramp, looking graceful as ever.

The evening began with the influential trailblazer, Harpreet Suri, known as ‘Mom wears Prada’ on social media platforms, addressing the discussion on women entrepreneurs and the need for creating more space in business world for women leaders. Harpreet Suri emphasised the power of social media in shaping the fashion landscape. “Social media has transformed the way we engage with fashion. It’s not just about trends, it’s about creating a narrative and influencing change.” The evening progressed with a performance by Lakhwinder Wadali. The fashion show was curated by Vahbiz Mehta.

Himani Arora said that the Gobindgarh Fort was chosen as the venue to symbolise the warp and weft of tradition. “Weavers stand as the unsung pillars of our nation, threading the needle of time to create a fabric that embodies the essence of our cultural legacy. Glitterati 5.0 is not just an event, it’s a celebration of the convergence of tradition and modernity. Our commitment to supporting talented craftsmen led us to partner with Amaana, a platform dedicated to uplifting artisans and providing sustainable avenues for them to earn their livelihoods.” A ramp walk by FLO women, draped in Chanderi sarees, symbolised their solidarity with the artisans.

Amit Aggarwal, the maestro of design, expressed his delight in being part of the event. “Today, we proudly showcased our latest couture at this historical venue. I am thrilled to witness the evolution of fashion, and being a part of this momentous event in Amritsar is exceptionally special for our team and me. The endeavour is more than a fashion statement, it’s a movement of empowerment,” he said.

Karishma Kapoor shared her thoughts on the evolution of fashion, stating, “Fashion has the power to tell stories and evolve. Glitterati 5.0 showcases the richness of our cultural identity. Also, I always feel blessed to visit Amritsar, especially paying obeisance at the Golden Temple.”

#Bollywood #Karishma Kapoor