Fatehpur government school wins U-14 girls' kabaddi competition

Amritsar, September 7

Block, district and state-level games are being held by the Department of Sports under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, season 2. Sukhchain Singh, District Sports Officer, said competitions in eight games, including football, kabaddi national and circle style, kho-kho, athletics, volleyball smashing and suiting and tug-of-war were held today.

The tournament was inaugurated by Balwinder Singh Shami, an Olympic hockey player.

In kabaddi circle style U-14 girls’ competition, Government High School, Fatehpur, bagged the first place, while in the boys category, Dhan Baba Sobha Singh Club got the first spot.

In kabaddi national style U-14 girls’ competition, Government High School, Kalan, won the first place. In kho-kho U-14 boys’ competition, Government High School, Wadala Khurd, got the first place and Government Middle School, Budhatheh, bagged the second spot.

In girls’ competition, Sacred Heart Public School, Beas, got the first place and Shaheed Darsan Singh Feruman Public School, Butala, got the second spot in kho-kho competition.

In Majitha block, around 468 players participated in games. St Soldier Elite Convent School, Majitha, won the first place and Satya Bharathi Adarsh ?? School, Fattu Bhila, came second in the U-14 girls’ kho-kho competition. In U-14 boys’ kho-kho competition, Darshan Academy, Sohian Kalan, won the first place.

In Tarsikka block, at least 560 players participated in sports competition. Baba Gobind Singh School won the first place in U-14 boys’ volleyball competition. In kho-kho U -14 boys’ competition, Government Senior Secondary School, Dehriwal, got the first place while Noble Vision Convent School, Saidolehal, came second.

In girls’ competition, Government Senior Secondary School, Dehriwal, got the first position and Government Senior Secondary School, Tarsikka, bagged the second spot.

Jabbowal’s team came first and Dips Mehta’s team got the second place in the U-14 girls’ football competition.

