Father-in-law, wife booked on man's complaint

  Amritsar
Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 17

On the complaint of Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Doburji village, the police have registered a case against his wife and father-in-law on the charge of stealing cash, gold ornaments and other documents from his house before departing for her parental home in East Mohan Nagar, Amritsar.

Sukhbir, who has been in Doha, Qatar, for the last four years, said his father-in-law Swaran Singh and his sister-in-law (wife’s sister) Prabhsimran Kaur came to his home in his absence and took his wife Maninder Kaur with them.

In the meanwhile, Maninder lodged a complaint with the Mahila Mandal, Amritsar, against Sukhbir. After coming back to his village, Sukhbir lodged a complaint against his wife and father-in-law for stealing valuable articles from his house.

The lock of the almirah in Sukhbir’s room was broken in the presence of village elders and it was found that before leaving the house, his wife and father-in-law had stolen Rs 50,000, gold ornaments and important documents. The police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 120-B of the IPC in this regard.

