Father-son duo booked for dowry harassment

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 29

Ashpinderjit Kaur (20), daughter of Arjinder Singh, a resident of Dhotian village here, on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Sarhali police against her husband and her father-in-law for torturing her for dowry.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and his father Baljinder Singh of Thathi Sohal. In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused had been torturing her for dowry, more so as her visa for Australia was delayed.

They started harassing her mentally and physically and also concealed her jewellery and other articles which she was gifted by her parents at the time of her marriage. She alleged the accused deliberately misplaced her passport. A case under Sections 498-A, 406, and 201 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. The accused were absconding, said investigating officer Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh.