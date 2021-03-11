Father-son duo held for attacking police team in Amritsar village

Amritsar, April 26

A police team, went to investigate a complaint, was attacked and thrashed by suspects at Sainsra Kalan village falling under the Jhander police station here on Wednesday. The team was led by ASI Jagtar Singh.

Following his complaint, the police have booked the suspects, Judgepal Singh and his father Balraj Singh, both residents of the same village, for assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty. They were later arrested by the police.

Judgepal said Dhanwant Singh of the village lodged a complaint with the police that Judgepal and his father Balraj had threatened him to kill over a dispute. He said the SHO marked a probe to him and he along with constables Sukhbaj Singh, Amrinder Singh and Jubanbir Singh went to his house who lived just opposite the complainant’s home.

He said as he called Judgepal outside for investigation, the accused along with his son started abusive language against the police team. Armed with wooden stick, the duo attacked the police team and injured two cops, besides tearing their uniform. The accused later fled away from the scene.

The police have registered a case under Sections 353, 186 and 506 of the IPC against the two. Later, both were arrested.