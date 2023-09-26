Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

Residents of Tej Nagar area were in for a shock when a man identified as Daljit Singh (50) and his son Gurpreet Singh, alias Mohit (18), were shot by his daughter’s father-in-law over a minor dispute here late last night.

While Daljit died on the spot Gurpreet succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The police have arrested the suspect, identified as Harjit Singh, a construction contractor, in this connection.

According to information, Daljit’s daughter Khushi was married to Manjot Singh, son of Harjit, around six months ago. The family members said Harjit was unhappy with his pregnant daughter-in-law while no other family member had any complaints against her.

Yesterday, Khushi had gone to her parent’s home and from there the family went to a restaurant for having food. Daljit got a call from Harjit. Daljit invited Harjit to the restaurant where both entered into an argument. Harjit alleged that Khushi used to wake up late in the morning. Harjit left the restaurant after using abusive language. He again called Daljit and abused him.

Perturbed over this, Daljit called Harjit’s brother Arvinder Singh and narrated the entire incident. Arvinder called both to his house and tried to intervene to sort out the dispute. Harjit came there in inebriated position and shot Daljit and his son Gurpreet. He also allegedly shot at Khushi, her mother and even his own son Manjot, but they escaped narrowly.

Gurjit Singh, brother of the deceased, said he was getting ready for going somewhere when he got a call that his brother Daljit and nephew Gurpreet had been shot at. Gurjit said he immediately rushed to the spot and took both to a hospital.

Amanjot Kaur, SHO, Division B police station, said Harjit Singh was arrested on the charge of murder and the weapon used in the crime was also seized. She said the two families had some dispute. The SHO said further investigation was in progress.