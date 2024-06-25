Faulty disposal system leads to garbage piling up in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

Lack of civic sense among the residents coupled with faulty garbage disposal system has resulted in creating heaps of waste at various places in the city, including roadsides and vacant plots. While the residents are in the habit of throwing waste everywhere and anywhere, absence of dustbins which are emptied regularly is giving rise to the number of such heaps.

Even as the administration has asked the various local bodies to take action against those who throw waste at undesignated sites, these orders have seldom been implemented. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Nikas Kumar, in a meeting with officials from local bodies, asked them to ensure that no waste is thrown at public places.

A local resident Sumeet Narang said, “Local residents as well as local bodies are responsible for the unhygienic conditions. If people do not think before throwing waste on roads, the MC vehicles too can be seen transporting it without following proper protocol.” He said that open trolleys filled with waste can be spotted often in city.

The residents stated that the public too needs to be sensitive about their responsibilities and it would be unfair to blame the administration for all the ills. Meanwhile, they added that the MC should place more covered dustbins which could be used by people to discard waste.

“The situation in the city is such that no shopkeeper allows a dustbin near their shop as they are not sure if it would be emptied on time or not. If not emptied on time, the waste inside the bin would rot and emanate a foul smell,” said another resident Kewal Kumar. He said unless a proper system of garbage collection and disposal is in place, it is difficult to get rid of waste heaps dotting roadsides.

