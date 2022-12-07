F&CC nod to skywalk outside gurdwara likely tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

Meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) is scheduled for December 8. In the meeting, F&CC is likely to approve the skywalk project outside Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib. The project would cost Rs 60 crore.

About 50,000 to 60,000 devotees visit the gurdwara daily. They have to cross a busy road to reach the gurdwara and will be benefitted after the project is completed. Commuters will also be benefitted as the problem of traffic congestion will be resolved.

Work on Rs 60-crore skywalk project outside the gurdwara would be started after the F&CC nod. Length of the skywalk will be 460 metres from Gurdwara Ramsar to Chattiwind Chowk. It would be six metres wide and seven metres high from the road. There would be 16 staircases, 16 escalators and seven lifts in the skywalk plaza.

Smart City officials claimed that under the theme “World Class Tourism Destination” for the holy city, infrastructure near Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib was being facelifted by providing modernistic skywalk plaza duly incorporating façade to incorporate Sikh heritage.

The F&CC meeting would also discuss several other development works in wake of the G-20 submit scheduled to be held in January.