FCI sanitation worker dies of heart failure

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 22

A sanitation worker of the FCI died of heart failure on Saturday when he was on duty and sweeping the office complex. The deceased has been identified as Hari Singh (53). Gurjant Singh, president, FCI Palledar Workers Union, said that Hari Singh was on duty when he suddenly felt chest pain and died soon after.

Gurjant Singh demanded an early release of all due benefits and job for the deceased’s kin on compassionate grounds.

The local city police have lodged a report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the post-mortem on the body was done at the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran on Sunday.

#Tarn Taran