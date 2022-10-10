Fed up with paramour, woman dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

Fed up with her paramour’s insistence on staying in a relationship, a married woman died by suicide in Ballarwal yesterday.

The woman, Kashmir Kaur, had allegedly consumed some poisonous substance to end her life two days ago. She was initially taken to the Civil Hospital in Ajnala, from where she was later rushed to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, but she died yesterday.

The police have booked the accused, Gurnam Singh of Ballarwal, on the charge of abetment to suicide, following a complaint by the woman’s husband, Kashmir Singh.

Kashmir Singh said his wife had developed an illicit relationship with the man, Gurnam. When Kashmir Singh had rumbled the affair, he felt that it would tarnish the name of the family. So, he had objected to his wife’s dalliance with the man. He explained that even though his wife had ended the affair, Gurnam was not willing to let go of her.

Allegedly perturbed by Gurnam’s insistence on continuing to stay in a relationship with him, the woman took the extreme step. Singh also claimed that Gurnam had been harassing his wife. A case has been registered under Section 306 of the IPC. The suspect is still at large.