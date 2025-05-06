Ferozepur railway divn recovers Rs 3 cr from ticketless passengers in April

The Ferozepur railway division earned a revenue of Rs 3.32 crore, which also included about Rs 45 lakh share of the Amritsar railway station, as fine from ticketless passengers in April.

Ticket checking teams of the division conducted intensive ticket checking in trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel to provide a comfortable travel and better services to all genuine rail users. During ticket checking in trains during April, the ticket checking staff and Chief Ticket Inspectors of the division, found 33,439 railway passengers travelling without tickets.

In view of the increasing passenger rush in the summer season, a special ticket checking campaign will be run till May 21. Under this campaign commenced from April 22, a revenue of about Rs 1.55 crore has been collected from more than 23,000 passengers so far.

In addition, regular checking is done at main stations to keep them neat and clean and stop the general public from spreading dirt and filth at the stations and make them aware of cleanliness. As a result, more than Rs 54,000 was recovered from 319 passengers in the month of April under the Anti-Littering Act.

Railway passengers have been appealed to travel in trains only after taking proper tickets, informed Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Sahu. He said ticket checking campaigns would continue in the division. The main objective of ticket checking is to improve the sale of railway tickets and ensure that no passenger travels without a ticket. Hence, a target of zero ticketless travel has been set.