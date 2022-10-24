Festive fever: Shoppers come out in droves in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 23

Jewellers and home decor sellers are a happy lot these days. Courtesy -jump in the sale of their products. But at the same time, electronic goods traders are worried at their dwindling sales owing to the online companies.

A retail shop of electronic goods in Amritsar. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Jewellers found a jump of over 30 percent in the sale of gold ornaments in the district during the two-day long dhanteras period which concluded last night. A leading jeweller Pankaj Khurrana said the jump in sale of gold jewellery between 30 to 35 percent was recorded this year in comparison to the dhanteras last year.

He added that after the two-year long Covid period, the local gold market witnessed a considerable footfall. He said the reason for this was that gold is a trusted hedge against inflation while investment in share market and real estate was fraught with risks.

Elaborating more on the trend, he said, although the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine pushed up the inflation, but this could not investors from buying gold.

Manjit Singh, a store owner, said, an upbeat trend was witnessed among customers buying new utensils. He said the customers did not hold back from buying costly home décor items.

Chetan Sharma, a leading electronic gadget retailer, said over 50 percent sale of electronic gadgets have been gobbled up by online companies in comparison to last year.