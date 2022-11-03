Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 2

The foot overbridge outside the railway station continues to remain unused with pedestrians preferring to cross over the railway link road through the gaps in the dividers. Pedestrians prefer to pass through these gaps risking their lives and those of motorists.

NS Gabarhia, a resident of a nearby locality, said pedestrians were least bothered about their own safety and well-being. “I daily see parents and sometimes mothers walking with their kids on the road to cross over to the other side. I wonder at their wisdom as both lanes are one-way and fall on the GT Road. Though the road witnesses traffic for most of the time (around 20 hours in a day), people do not mind crossing the road on foot.”

Bhupinder Singh, a shopkeeper, said, “Years have passed since the foot overbridge was installed here, but I hardly saw anybody utilising it. Only beggars and street dogs walk over it to take a rest. On the other hand, its installation congested the stretch.”

When contacted, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said they would see how it could be utilised properly. They would certainly close the gaps on the road to prevent pedestrians from crossing the road and use the footbridge.