FICCI FLO hosts 'Flavours of Punjab' food conclave

Amritsar, December 19

In a collaborative effort, FICCI FLO, Amritsar, partnered with the Central Government's Ministry of Food, the Punjab Government and SRS Foundation to present a culinary celebration of the ingredients and delicacies from Punjab. They hosted a food conclave on the theme 'Flavours of Punjab' at Taj Swarna, with the objective of paying homage to the rich food culture of Punjab. With celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as a special guest along with DC Ghanshyam Thori, the event focused on encouraging women 'food-preneurs' from the city through presentation of their signature recipes.

The event commenced with the recognition of individuals who have significantly contributed to the state through their exceptional achievements in the culinary and hospitality world. The festivities were followed by a spirited gourmet challenge competition, featuring some signature, experimental dishes by FLO members of various age groups. Sokhi, who is popular for his quirky take on traditional recipes, tasted the food prepared by women cooks. The dishes served included ginger chaap with phulkari pulav, different versions of traditional winter sweets like pinnis, dry fruit laddoos, the staple Amritsari kulcha, the famous sarson ka saag and makki di roti, and a mix of modern desserts.

"Punjabi cuisine, over the years, has gained popularity because of its rich and diverse flavours. There are so many ingredients to play with, and each time they give a refreshing new taste. Also, since Punjabis have migrated to different continents, their food has also travelled far and wide," said Sokhi.

Talking about Amritsar, Sokhi stressed that the one stand-out mantra making Amritsar a foodie's delight is that it has retained its traditional flavours despite the changing influences.

Another celebrity chef, Sakirat Waraich from Norway, a distinguished culinary artist and participant in MasterChef Norway, 2020, also participated in the conclave. Stressing on locally-grown food, sustainable practices in kitchen and preserving the food heritage through traditional recipes, Waraich and Sokhi were vocal in their support for the homegrown food entrepreneurs.

In a step towards community empowerment, FICCI FLO, in collaboration with the district administration, unveiled its start-up Desi Mel. The brand, launched by DC Thori, will market honey produced by the residents of village Mattewal. The brand will market three organic products - two varieties of organic honey, bee pollen and jaggery.

