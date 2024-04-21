FICCI FLO hosts fundraiser to celebrate World Autism Acceptance Month

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

Pushing for awareness and to provide a platform for neurotypical and neurodivergent individuals to connect, learn and appreciate each other’s talents, FICCI FLO Amritsar, in collaboration with Soch Autism Society of Punjab, led by Anjali Dada, organised a fundraiser and inclusive art show ‘Soch Ke Rang 5.0’.

The initiative aims to raise awareness and provide a platform for individuals with special needs and engage them through community based programmes. “World Autism Acceptance Month is a time to promote acceptance, understanding and inclusion of individuals with autism spectrum disorders. Through this fundraiser and inclusive art festival, FICCI FLO, Amritsar, and Soch Autism Society Punjab are taking proactive steps to empower specially-abled individuals and create a more inclusive society,” said Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, chairperson of FLO.

In an effort to empower individuals with disabilities, the event featured a food stall by Mitti Cafe, an eatery run exclusively by specially-abled persons trained and equipped with the necessary skills.

The exhibition had several creative products and art work by individuals with special needs, notably the brand Just Clay by Vandit Jain, who has Down syndrome. He built his own brand of ceramic and clay based statement pieces. Also, featured was 12-year-old Mumbai based artist Jay Khandelwal, who was diagnosed with autism when he was 13 months old. He has been featured in several exhibitions for his unique stroke work based art. A special performance on piano was presented by Rohan Suri, a budding musician and individual with special needs, who has been harbouring his dream of pursuing a career in music.

Dr Tavleen Sandhu, Manpreet Khanna, Nanak Singh, Ritika Aurora, Devika Manchanda and many other senior artist-run labels and exhibitors such as Old Walls Artsychoke Utsav and Sparsh by Mona, also supported the cause by exhibiting their artwork. “We believe that true acceptance comes from understanding and appreciating the unique talents of every individual, whether neurotypical or neurodivergent. This is not just an event, but a celebration of diversity and a step towards building a more inclusive society. We have been curating these art events across Punjab to amplify this message,” said Anjali Dada, president of Soch Autism Society of Punjab.

The event was supported by senior students of Invictus International. A total of 35 stalls featuring artists from Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chandigarh and Ludhiana participated in the event.

