FICCI FLO hosts menstrual hygiene drive

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

Observing International Menstrual Hygiene awareness day and expanding its initiatives to end period poverty, FICCI FLO Amritsar chapter led by chairperson, Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, conducted a three-day Menstrual Drive aimed at creating lasting change and engaging all stakeholders. These initiatives, focusing on breaking the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation, and empower women and girls through knowledge regarding menstrual hygiene, were held at Nari Niketan, Amritsra Central Jail and Wadala Bhitewad village.

“The menstrual drive included visits to different areas where sanitary napkins were distributed to the subaltern women in rural and semi urban areas. FLO Amritsar also organised two significant initiatives at Central Jail, Amritsar: an anaemia awareness: test & treat camp and a transformative menstrual drive. The anemia awareness: test and rreat Camp, led by Sehreen Arora and Bhuranyu Mahajan, founders of Project Rakt, aimed to address the pressing issue of anemia among women by providing free HB check-ups, diagnosis, and treatment,” shared Dr Sandhu.

"These initiatives have made a significant impact, transforming silence into dialogue and stigma into support,” Sandhu added. — TNS

