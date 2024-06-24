FICCI FLO signs pact with NGO for e-waste management

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 23

The Amritsar chapter of FICCI FLO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NGO Pahal of Jalandhar to tackle e-waste management. The initiative aims to collect and recycle e-waste, educating young minds across schools.

Chairperson of the Amritsar chapter of FICCI FLO Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, in a release issued here on Sunday, said together they would organise workshops and seminars to educate the public about the hazards of improper e-waste disposal and the importance of recycling. Establishing an e-waste collection centre in Amritsar would be a key move, providing a convenient drop-off location for electronic waste. Resource sharing would be done by distributing educational material, presentations and talk by expert speakers to enhance campaign effectiveness and centre operations.

Their office-bearers felt that the public outreach programme would include reaching out to schools, colleges and corporate entities to promote responsible e-waste management practices. The collaboration aims to reduce the environmental impact of electronic waste, supporting a culture of sustainability and responsibility within the community. Through these efforts, we hope to create a cleaner, healthier environment and instill awareness about sustainable practices.

