FICCI FLO signs pact with NGO for e-waste management

Amritsar, June 23
The Amritsar chapter of FICCI FLO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NGO Pahal of Jalandhar to tackle e-waste management. The initiative aims to collect and recycle e-waste, educating young minds across schools.
Chairperson of the Amritsar chapter of FICCI FLO Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, in a release issued here on Sunday, said together they would organise workshops and seminars to educate the public about the hazards of improper e-waste disposal and the importance of recycling. Establishing an e-waste collection centre in Amritsar would be a key move, providing a convenient drop-off location for electronic waste. Resource sharing would be done by distributing educational material, presentations and talk by expert speakers to enhance campaign effectiveness and centre operations.
Their office-bearers felt that the public outreach programme would include reaching out to schools, colleges and corporate entities to promote responsible e-waste management practices. The collaboration aims to reduce the environmental impact of electronic waste, supporting a culture of sustainability and responsibility within the community. Through these efforts, we hope to create a cleaner, healthier environment and instill awareness about sustainable practices.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha
Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...
Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects
This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...