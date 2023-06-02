FICCI FLO to create awareness on health hazards of vaping

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

Vaping, an inhaler form of e-cigarette, once considered an alternative to quitting aid for smokers, has become a health hazard, especially among kids and young teens. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently clamped down on the availability of free vapes considering its harmful effects on youth. Back home, we still seem to be just watching from the sidelines as vapes are easily accessible and even considered a fad among not just the youth but also adults.

In an initiative to create awareness on vaping and its ill-effects, the Amritsar chapter of FICCI FLO organised an event in collaboration with Project Saans, led by city-based youngster Sanay Khurana. Khurana came up with the campaign to educate and empower young minds to make healthier choices.

The event focused on uniting the community to protect the younger generation from the harms of addictive substances such as smoking and vaping. The collaboration with Project Saans aimed to unite the younger generation against these harmful habits and encourage them to prioritise their health and well-being for a brighter future.

The panellists at the event included Dr Ravneet Singh Grover, consultant pulmonologist from Medicaid Hospital, DCP Vatsala Gupta, a 2016 batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre and Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, oral & maxillofacial pathologist. DCP Vatsala shared how they are combating teen smoking and vaping, through awareness and compassion. The panellists shed light on health risks associated with these habits and stressed the importance of creating awareness and taking preventive measures. Among the audience were a large number of youth, who participated in an engaging debate on the issue and even shared possible solutions.

“By educating and empowering the younger generation, we can make a positive change and protect their health and well-being. Together with collective efforts, we can create a society that prioritises healthier choices and builds a brighter future for our younger generation,” said Himani Arora, chairperson, FICCI FLO, Amritsar.