Fifth day of 'Sur Utsav' dedicated to Dharmendra

Amritsar, July 27

The fifth day of the second edition of ‘Sur Utsav’ dedicated to Punjab-born actors and singers being hosted at Virsa Vihar by composer-singer Harinder Sohal, was dedicated to Dharmendra.

The event is being organised with the special support of UN Entertainment Society and Virsa Vihar Amritsar, narrated the story of Bollywood’s famous, evergreen actor Dharmendra, who was considered the most handsome actor of his time. Raj Kumar Verka, a former minister, was the chief guest at the event. Popular songs filmed on Dharmendra were performed and several eminent artistes from city, including Harpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Amarjeet Singh, Arun Vyas, Jaspinder Singh, shared anecdotes about Dharmendra and his early years spent in Punjab.

The singers were honoured by the team of AN Entertainment Society. Shiromani dramatist Kewal Dhaliwal, singer Harinder Sohal, Gurtej Mann, Rana Pratap Sharma, Jagdeep Heer, Sawan Verka, Manpreet Sohal, and Jaskaran Sohal were among the prominent present.

