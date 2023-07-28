Fifth day of 'Sur Utsav' dedicated to Dharmendra

Amritsar, July 27
The fifth day of the second edition of ‘Sur Utsav’ dedicated to Punjab-born actors and singers being hosted at Virsa Vihar by composer-singer Harinder Sohal, was dedicated to Dharmendra.
The event is being organised with the special support of UN Entertainment Society and Virsa Vihar Amritsar, narrated the story of Bollywood’s famous, evergreen actor Dharmendra, who was considered the most handsome actor of his time. Raj Kumar Verka, a former minister, was the chief guest at the event. Popular songs filmed on Dharmendra were performed and several eminent artistes from city, including Harpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Amarjeet Singh, Arun Vyas, Jaspinder Singh, shared anecdotes about Dharmendra and his early years spent in Punjab.
The singers were honoured by the team of AN Entertainment Society. Shiromani dramatist Kewal Dhaliwal, singer Harinder Sohal, Gurtej Mann, Rana Pratap Sharma, Jagdeep Heer, Sawan Verka, Manpreet Sohal, and Jaskaran Sohal were among the prominent present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese foreign minister
Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day ...
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street
Mother seeks govt help to bring her back to India
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry
Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled ...
Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight
The 24-year-old victim and the accused were seated next to e...