Fight over sharing of alms claims begger's life in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 12
A beggar allegedly killed another beggar over a minor dispute over sharing of money near Sakatari Bagh on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Manu, a resident of Jalandhar. He was stabbed to death by Jai Kamle of Nasik, Maharashtra. He was later arrested by the police.
Shankar Dass, the complainant and eyewitness to the incident, told the police that he came to Sakatarri Bagh near Chattiwind Chowk at a tea stall. He said at 3.20pm, two persons started quarrelling with each other. He said the accused attacked Manu with some sharp weapon on the left side of his neck, due to which he started bleeding profusely and died. The police recovered the sharp weapon from him and registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against Jai Kamle.
