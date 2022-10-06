File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

The district administration has asked the Municipal Corporation (MC) to file the action-taken report every week after inspecting public and private buildings for presence of mosquito larvae.

Chairing a meeting of the district taskforce for control of dengue, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Surinder Singh has told the checking teams of the MC to not show any laxity towards the owners of the buildings from where dengue larvae are found.

The ADC has also asked the departments such as Local Government Bodies, Indian Medical Association, Panchayats Department, Education Department, Fisheries Department, Punjab Roadways and Civil Supplies Department to work in tandem.

The administration has also asked private hospitals and medical practitioners to report every dengue patient reporting at their doorsteps to the Health Department so that diagnostic tests are conducted.

The ADC also asked the heads of all government departments to ensure that all junk items which can hold water in and around government offices are removed. He said each Friday should be observed as a “dry day” which would be dedicated to the exercise of checking mosquito breeding.

District Malaria Officer Dr Madan Mohan said mosquitoes can cause diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya. He said these diseases were easily preventable provided the residents remain vigilant. Dr Madan said dengue diagnostic tests were being conducted at government hospitals and residents could avail the service.

Symptoms

The symptoms of the disease include high grade fever above 102°F, headache, pain in eyes, general body pains, vomiting, skin rashes, which must be monitored for seven to 10 days by medical experts

Dos

Always keep overhead tanks properly covered

Drain out water from coolers and scrub these dry once a week

In case of fever, get your blood examined at the earliest

Take full treatment if infected

Don’ts