File criminal cases against dealers selling fake seeds: DC to Agri Dept

Amritsar, March 3
The district administration has asked officials of the Agriculture Department to file criminal cases against those dealers who sell fake seeds.
These instructions were passed during a monthly meeting of agriculture related works held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan here on Friday.
‘Prepare horticulture, fisheries models’
In this meeting, works done by various departments from October 2022 to January 2023 were reviewed. Sudan asked Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill that if any dealer was found selling non-standard seeds of crops to farmers, he must be dealt with sternly. He also instructed to take appropriate action against unscrupulous seed sellers as per the Seed Act and Seed Control Order and cancel their seed licence and file a court case.
He asked the Horticulture and Fisheries Departments to prepare horticulture and fisheries models for tourists coming to the city so that these occupations could be further encouraged along with agriculture.
Sudan asked the department heads to create awareness among farmers about different schemes in different departments to promote agriculture and other ancillary industries. Besides, emphasis should be placed on adopting crop diversification away from traditional crops.
The Deputy Commissioner released one Horticulture Department-prepared kit of seeds of summer vegetables. He said this completely organic kit cost only Rs 80 and any city dweller could get this kit from the department office and grow chemical-free vegetables for himself and his family.
