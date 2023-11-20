Finally, direction towers freed of congratulatory messages

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

Finally, direction towers in the city have been freed of political and religious banners. It has taken nearly two months for the civic authorities to remove them, much to the relief of local residents and arriving tourists.

Cocking a snook at the norms, a number of political hoardings and banners were put up at the direction towers, from Khalsa College to railway station with impunity, leaving the tourists arriving in holy city clueless for directions. These towers, covered with political and religious hoardings, had become an eyesore.

Though a large number of unipoles came up in the city in the recent past for advertisements, these congratulatory hoardings were conveniently put up on direction towers as it cost nothing, said a local resident, Vijay Kumar of Chheharta area, while the civic authorities looked the other way.

He pointed out that the civic authorities and district administration should act on their own rather than waiting for issues to be highlighted in the media or someone lodging a complaint.