Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 27

The collection agent of a finance firm was killed when he was attacked by several persons in Mulechak village for trying to collect loan installments on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Harman Singh (29) of Gill village in Batala.

The police have booked the accused, identified as Raman Kumar, his wife Kajal and his mother in this connection. They were at large and raids were on to nab them, said police.

As per details, Harman Singh used to work for MG Finance Company. He along with his colleagues Sandeep Singh and Rajvir Kaur had gone to Mulechak village to collect installments from clients. The police said when they demanded the money from Raman Kumar, he started making excuses. He and his wife Kajal entered into arguments with Harman Singh following which they started throwing bricks and stones at him.

A brick hit Harman in his face leaving him critically injured. He fell on the ground and was rushed to Guru Ram Dass Hospital near Gurudwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh where doctors declared him dead.

Sandeep Singh said that Harman was the only son of his parents. He was married about four months back. He alleged that when Harman asked Raman Kumar to pay the pending installments, they started making excuses and refused to pay which led to arguments. He said Raman threw stones and bricks which hit Harman. He started bleeding profusely from his nose and ears and fell on the ground. He was rushed to Guru Ram Das Hospital from where he was taken to another private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Gate Hakima police station, said the police have registered a murder case against the suspects who have been absconding after the incident. Raids were on to arrest them.

