Finance Minister Cheema hoists national flag in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 16

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema hoisted the national flag here on Tuesday to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

The contingents of the police, NCC and students held a march past on the occasion. Later, a cultural show was presented by students of different schools.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the state government would construct memorials of martyrs of the freedom movement in all public parks. Cheema also honoured family members of freedom fighters from the district.

He said Rs 105 crore had been released to tackle the situation arising after thefloods. The finance minister demanded that the Centre should release dues of the rural development fund (RDF).

Cheema said the government had collected a total of Rs 19,368.77 crore revenue under the GST during the 2022-23 fiscal. The minister claimed that the government had provided 31,000 jobs in different departments during the previous year besides regularising the services of 12,000 contractual workers.

Talking about the law and order situation, the minister claimed that Anti-Gangster Task force constituted by the state government in April last year had arrested 741 hardcore criminals.

