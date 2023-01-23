Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to unfurl Tricolour on R-Day

Amritsar, January 22
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will unfurl the National Flag on Republic Day here in Amritsar. A full dress rehearsal of the parade will be held on January 24. Two separate meetings with the officials of various departments were held in this regard and duties assigned on Friday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Surinder Singh said the Republic Day will be celebrated with enthusiasm at Guru Nanak Stadium here on January 26. Holding a meeting with officials for making arrangements at the District Administrative Complex, he delegated responsibilities.
The freedom fighters who made a special contribution to the country will be honoured by the district administration. The district police has been asked to make security arrangements and ensure proper parking.
