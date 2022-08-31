Financial fitness boot camp for women held in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 30

Phulkari WOA, a non-profit organisation for the women and by the women, organised a financial fitness boot camp for its members today, with Priti Rathi Gupta, founder and Managing Director of LXME, India’s first financial platform for women, as resource person.

The objective was to make the women understand the need to take charge of their personal finances. Its founder Praneet Bubber said, “Phulkari is celebrating its fifth anniversary and in keeping with its goal of empowering the members at various levels, organised the event to empower women in city financially. For it is rightfully believed that becoming financially fit meaningfully translates into liberty and freedom in the truest sense.” The event was attended by over 250 members.

Priti, through her presentation, educated and guided the members on the need to be financially secure, the ways and means to wisely adopt “financial independence”, which is about self-deciding on what to do with their money.

Priti has led and inspired over 1,00,000 women towards building their financial acumen and financialisation of their smaller savings in her bid to bridge the gap between women and wealth.

Phulkari president Tina Aggarwal said, “Money is no longer the domain of men. Financially independent women become role models for their children and help in uprooting the age-old gender biases that are deeply rooted in our culture.”