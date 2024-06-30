Fine arts academy hosts exhibition featuring child artists in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

Today an exhibition of paintings and drawings made by child-artists was organised at the art gallery under the 11th Summer Art Camp/Festival at Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA).The paintings in the exhibition were made by the artists that attended workshops in the month-long festival being hosted with the support of North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala. It had specially curated learning workshops for various genres of art for senior as well as child artists. Art gallery general secretary Dr P S Grover said in the series of art activities held during the festival, an exhibition of the work of children, who participated in the month long art workshops, was organised today.

The exhibition was inaugurated by IAFA president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who said the art works put on display were beautiful. “It shows that when creativity is nurtured, it brings out the best artistic expression. It is heartening to see some of these works of art done by kids, who have turned to their artistic and creative side this summer,” he said. A digital art demonstration was also held today, in which the nuances of creating digital art and media were discussed in detail by digital artist Gurmukh Singh.

