FIR against five in online fraud case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 5

The police have booked five persons from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh for cheating and criminal conspiracy four months after an Ajnala resident was defrauded by online fraudsters.

Those booked were identified as Agrhya Mazumdar of West Bangal, Arvind Kushwah and Anil Bheel of Madhya Pradesh and Nurnesha Begum.

Complainant Manpartap Singh of Ajnala said he had lodged a complaint with the police on September 30 regarding fraudulent withdrawal of over Rs 14 lakh from his saving account with a private bank. A probe was carried out by the cyber cell which found that different cash amounts were transferred in the accounts of the following suspects.

The police have registered a case under Sections 420, 120-B of the IPC and Section 66-C of the IT Act.

Manpartap said he had an FD worth Rs 4.9 lakh in his account. He said his debit card was blocked and after searching a customer care number from the bank site, he lodged a complaint. He said he had shared the details of his debit card with a customer care representative. He said on checking the bank website, it showed a personal loan outstanding to the tune of Rs 10.79 lakh. He said he immediately called the customer care who informed him it might be some mistake and would be corrected soon.

Later, cash amounting to Rs 500 was withdrawn from his account. He said he then went to the bank branch and told about this. During verification, it was found that his FD amount, along with the loan amount, was withdrawn from his account. Investigations revealed that the different amounts were transferred in the bank accounts of the accused on different dates. —