Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

The authorities at Government Medical College here are trying hard to restart the facilities affected due to the damage caused by the recent fire incident at a building block of the hospital on Saturday.

Services such as X-ray, dialysis and a few OPD stations were affected by the Saturday’s fire incident and these remained out of bounds for patients on Monday. The hospital authorities, however, claimed that the services including dialysis and X-ray were provided at other units in the hospital.

The dialysis unit after it was damaged in the recent fire accident.

GMC Principal Dr Rajiv Devgan said: “We have four dialysis machines. Except for the one at the building where the incident occurred, the remaining provided dialysis services to patients.” He said the X-ray facility was also made available at other units.

Meanwhile, workers were seen white-washing the walls of the building, which were blackened by smoke. The hospital authorities said the repair and restoration work of the facilities was going on a war footing.

“The process of getting transfers takes at least 60 days. We were able to get these within 24 hours. The work of laying high-tension wires is also going on,” said Dr Devgan.

The X-Ray room at the GMC building with the damaged equipment.

The fire caused by an electricity transformer blast on Saturday had caused damage to the machinery and an entire building block of the hospital. Though no one was hurt in the accident, it certainly has caused a loss to the hospital property. The officials said efforts were being made to restore the affected facilities at the earliest.